Strs Ohio Buys 4,348 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NYSE SRC opened at $45.98 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 187.50%.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

