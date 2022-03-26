Strs Ohio Cuts Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,970 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of First Horizon worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in First Horizon by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in First Horizon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 63,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

About First Horizon (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.