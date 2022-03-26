Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Progyny worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 41.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,422 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 15.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 900,432 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 40.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,725,000 after purchasing an additional 513,460 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 53.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 569,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 29.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,570,000 after purchasing an additional 255,119 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGNY. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $49.88 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $374,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,586 shares of company stock valued at $23,284,428. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

