Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Boyd Gaming worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.88. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

