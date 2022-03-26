Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,257,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,196,000 after buying an additional 648,016 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,832,000 after buying an additional 603,601 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,914,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 476,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,392.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after buying an additional 359,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

HAIN opened at $33.84 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.75.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

