Strs Ohio Has $5.76 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Teleflex by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX opened at $339.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.98 and its 200 day moving average is $340.48.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.64.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.