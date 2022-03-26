Strs Ohio Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.26% of Cactus worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

In other news, VP Steven Bender sold 9,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $466,528.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $792,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083. 21.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WHD opened at $56.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 2.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

