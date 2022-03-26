Strs Ohio Has $7.57 Million Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 130,525.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.53. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

