Strs Ohio Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,499 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Avient worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,575,000 after purchasing an additional 377,401 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Avient by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,482,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,700,000 after buying an additional 303,737 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,801,000 after buying an additional 256,207 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avient by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 325,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,101,000 after buying an additional 206,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,080,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Avient stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

