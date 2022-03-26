Strs Ohio Has $8.57 Million Stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.44% of ICF International worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 67.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

ICFI opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $108.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.75.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.47 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.01%.

ICF International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.