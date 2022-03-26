Strs Ohio Has $8.72 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.50 and a 200-day moving average of $118.88. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $90.33 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.25%.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

