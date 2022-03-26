Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 1,210.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Semtech worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,396. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.27.

SMTC stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

