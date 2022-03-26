Strs Ohio Increases Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 207.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,680 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Crown were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 6.4% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $129.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.03. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $130.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -18.97%.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

