Strs Ohio Increases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,217 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Henry Schein worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,051 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,161,000 after acquiring an additional 803,845 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,349,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,422,000 after acquiring an additional 302,350 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 918.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 218,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 196,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $87.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.53. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

