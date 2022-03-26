Strs Ohio Invests $5.48 Million in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 129,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,484,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,289,389,000 after buying an additional 8,157,761 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,159,000 after acquiring an additional 654,751 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $608,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,378 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,978,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,602,000 after purchasing an additional 196,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,997 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

