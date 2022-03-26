Strs Ohio Purchases 37,500 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 2,731.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Okta were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $138.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $287.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

