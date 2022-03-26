Strs Ohio Purchases 65,000 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 286.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of Skyline Champion worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,345,000 after acquiring an additional 356,528 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,258,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after acquiring an additional 85,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,114,000 after acquiring an additional 53,116 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,760,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SKY stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.07. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

