Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 270,000 Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of Fluence Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

