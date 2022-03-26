Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,579 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,644,000 after purchasing an additional 653,353 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,864,000 after purchasing an additional 574,248 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 494.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 242,498 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,029,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,072,000 after purchasing an additional 203,960 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAL opened at $86.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.33. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

Several analysts have commented on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

