Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of Cousins Properties worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,588,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 194,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of CUZ opened at $40.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.01. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Cousins Properties (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.