Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,954 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $394.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $423.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.05 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Argus raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.19.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

