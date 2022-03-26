Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 143,224 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.86.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $66.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.07. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $194.99.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

