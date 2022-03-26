Strs Ohio Sells 10,614 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,614 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 256.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.83.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

