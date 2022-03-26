Strs Ohio Sells 10,755 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.22% of Spectrum Brands worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,634,000 after acquiring an additional 284,741 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

SPB opened at $87.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.15.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial raised Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

