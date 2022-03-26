Strs Ohio Sells 17,434 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,434 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PK. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

About Park Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.