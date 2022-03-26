Strs Ohio Sells 1,774 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.19% of John Bean Technologies worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,265 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSE:JBT opened at $115.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.64 and a 200 day moving average of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.84%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $44,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $151,419. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.40.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

