Strs Ohio Sells 19,411 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,411 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of American Financial Group worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 128.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $149.39 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $113.44 and a one year high of $149.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.48 and a 200 day moving average of $135.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

