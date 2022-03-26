Strs Ohio Sells 19,602 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,602 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.23.

NYSE CTVA opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.40. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $59.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

