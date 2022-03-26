Strs Ohio Sells 30,260 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,260 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Ciena worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,408,000 after buying an additional 523,743 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,867,000 after buying an additional 381,729 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $17,243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after buying an additional 284,184 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,777 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.53.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

