Strs Ohio Trims Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,402 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,580,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,170,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 558,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,067,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

