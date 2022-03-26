Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Update

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a growth of 454.0% from the February 28th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUJHY. Bank of America downgraded Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $7.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.62. Subaru has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $10.50.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

