Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.34

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and traded as low as $7.94. Subaru shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 100,187 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

