Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH) Short Interest Update

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Summit Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMIH. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,700,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 400,508 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 645,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 422,056 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 2,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 593,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 572,555 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,092,000.
Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.
