Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Summit Materials reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 564,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 52,227 shares during the period.

NYSE SUM opened at $31.70 on Friday. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

