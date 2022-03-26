Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.38. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer (Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.