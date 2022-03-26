SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.56

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.64. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 4,414,933 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.
About SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SuperCom (SPCB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.