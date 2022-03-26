SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.56

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.64. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 4,414,933 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

