SuperLauncher Achieves Market Cap of $1.97 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $13,381.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00047050 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.87 or 0.07022971 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,348.60 or 0.99959022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042834 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,153,036 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

