SuperRare Trading Up 39.1% Over Last 7 Days (RARE)

SuperRare (RARE) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. One SuperRare coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001537 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperRare has a market cap of $69.15 million and approximately $57.06 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00035298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00112416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SuperRare Coin Profile

RARE is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

