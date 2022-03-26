Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lessened its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.5% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $221.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $603.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.93.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

