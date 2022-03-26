Surience Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 16,199 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,000. NVIDIA accounts for 3.9% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Bbva USA grew its stake in NVIDIA by 282.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.92. The stock had a trading volume of 57,860,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,854,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.80 and its 200-day moving average is $257.90. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $695.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

