Swap (XWP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $206,416.47

Swap (XWP) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Swap has a market cap of $206,416.47 and $557.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00047236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.41 or 0.06994989 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,239.56 or 0.99714737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00043723 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,008,289 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

