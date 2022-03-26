Swarm Price Tops $0.0226 (SWM)

Swarm (SWM) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Swarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $14,047.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swarm has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00035431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00112670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars.

