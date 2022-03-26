Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIOVF. Zacks Investment Research cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.