Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) Short Interest Update

Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 194.2% from the February 28th total of 482,600 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 502,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE SLVM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.38. 290,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. Sylvamo has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at $49,515,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at $10,312,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 37,501.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 27,807 shares in the last quarter. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sylvamo (Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.