Syntropy (NOIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $72.68 Million

Syntropy (NOIA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $72.68 million and $412,356.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Syntropy

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,609,861 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

