Syscoin (SYS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.40 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 26th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $392.47 million and approximately $9.40 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.72 or 0.00280624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013272 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 635,972,874 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

