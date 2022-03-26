Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.66

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and traded as high as $3.90. Taitron Components shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 21,127 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $22.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taitron Components by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

