Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 4.86. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.05 and a 1 year high of C$6.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

In related news, Director Robert Spitzer bought 32,685 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,992.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 385,942 shares in the company, valued at C$2,089,914.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,206,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,033,415.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.