Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.44

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $2.16. Tarena International shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 11,839 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tarena International in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.48.
About Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
