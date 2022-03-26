Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,011 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Target were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,159 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,197 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $218.61 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

